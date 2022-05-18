Evil Uno Admits It's "A Little Weird" Not Seeing Stu Grayson Backstage At AEW Events Anymore

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by NBC Sports, where he spoke about Stu Grayson's recent departure from AEW.

“Uh, it’s a little weird [not seeing Stu Grayson backstage at AEW events]. I mean, I won’t lie and say I didn’t — he’s my friend so I have an understanding of what he was going through. It’s not like it took me by surprise. This was like a mutual decision. They — he wanted something out of his contract and they did not have that for him and he wasn’t going to continue if it wasn’t for that and he was fine walking away and he’s not upset in any way. I still see him, so we run a wrestling school back in Canada and we spend — we still see each other once or twice a week. We’re still great friends, but it is very weird because I’ve navigated most of my wrestling career with him by my side and now I’m kind of doing it on my own again. There was a short period of time I did it in the 2010s where we weren’t a team anymore and so it’s going back to that but now it’s on national television which is a lot harder. You know, it’s a lot easier to have an anchor point in someone that you know how to work with, who completely understands both your rhythm and wrestling but your personality and who you are as a person to help you navigate the backstage. But, I’m pretty confident I’ll do okay and I’m sure Stu, wherever he does land will do fantastic as well because he’s truthfully one of the best wrestlers probably in the world and I think most people are just unaware of it.”

