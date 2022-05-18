WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four Horsemen Reunion Confirmed For Starrcast V

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

It has been announced that Starrcast will feature a reunion of The Four Horsemen: Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham.

The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be together in an on-stage capacity.

Starrcast V is centered around Ric Flair, as the event will host Flair's last wrestling match and The Roast of Ric Flair.

"The Roast of Ric Flair" Set to Headline STARRCAST V

The following press released was issued to WNS: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE "The Roast of Ric Flair" Set to Headline STARRCAST V

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 12:34PM


