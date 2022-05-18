Four Horsemen Reunion Confirmed For Starrcast V

It has been announced that Starrcast will feature a reunion of The Four Horsemen: Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham.

The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be together in an on-stage capacity.

The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds!



This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever!



— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2022

Starrcast V is centered around Ric Flair, as the event will host Flair's last wrestling match and The Roast of Ric Flair.