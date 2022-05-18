JBL Reveals ECW One Night Stand 2005 Was "One Of The Best Nights" He Ever Had

John "Bradshaw" Layfield was a guest on the MackMania podcast, where he spoke about his now-iconic appearance at ECW One Night Stand 2005.

“That was so much fun. We didn’t watch ECW. It’s not that we didn’t like ECW. We didn’t watch WCW either because we were working every night.”

“It wasn’t like we chose not to watch them. We didn’t have the opportunity. The last thing you’re going to do is VCR something and watch it when you get back home. When you’re on the road all the time, wrestling all the time, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling when you come home.”

“I heard about the fan base. I heard how passionate they are. That was the first time I got to experience it and it was awesome. I mean, I could have done that every night for the rest of my life. It was that much fun. I remember they told me don’t walk through the crowd, and of course the first thing I did was walk through the crowd because I thought if this place riots, and I live through it, I’m the hottest heel in the world. I loved it. That was one of the best nights I ever had.”