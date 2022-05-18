Matt Hardy On Possibility Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

On the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the possibility of The Hardy Boyz getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was a topic of discussion.

“I think so, yeah, I feel very confident about that. I think that would be fitting, obviously, we’re a deserving team and Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there’s a lot of cases that could be made that I am very deserving on my own as well, 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. So, who am I kidding? I’m being very humble here. I could definitely go in on my own."

On who he'd want to induct him: