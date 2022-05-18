WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy On Possibility Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

On the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the possibility of The Hardy Boyz getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was a topic of discussion.

“I think so, yeah, I feel very confident about that. I think that would be fitting, obviously, we’re a deserving team and Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there’s a lot of cases that could be made that I am very deserving on my own as well, 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. So, who am I kidding? I’m being very humble here. I could definitely go in on my own."

On who he'd want to induct him:

“I feel like the most fitting person to induct us would be the guy who we learned the most from, who really helped us when we first started becoming a success in pro wrestling, and that would be Michael Hayes. I could see it being MVP. Bray Wyatt would also be interesting, too. Put the Fiend out there.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #matt hardy #jeff hardy
