Eric Bischoff Turned Down Road Dogg's Singing Gimmick: "We're A Wrestling Show. We Don't Have That."

Road Dogg took to his Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast to talk about what he went through when he tried out for WWE back in 1994.

“Maxx Payne facilitated the tryout.” “What was interesting about the tryout is before all that happened, and I got the match and everything, Maxx and I had an acoustic guitar and we played in front of Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, and I think Bruce Prichard. I don’t think Shane was there. But we literally played like three songs in front of them acoustically. I sang, and then I went and had a try out.” “They were like, ‘Okay, we’ll be in touch’. I sang the song from Four Non Blondes, ‘What’s Going On?’ I wasn’t too bad singing that song. I think I sang ‘Plush’ by Stone Temple Pilots. I’m not sure, but there was one more that I did. But those were the songs I sang in front of those guys.” “They always wanted a singing cowboy. That’s what my brother was. My brother Steve was Lance Cassidy and he was gonna do the same thing. When Jeff (Jarrett) went up there, they saw the opportunity. They were like, ‘Oh, here we go. Let’s do it with him. Then we do this with Jeff.’ All of that was to prop me up.”

