WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Hardy Is Looking Forward To Facing Off With CM Punk In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

Jeff Hardy Is Looking Forward To Facing Off With CM Punk In AEW

During an interview on Wrestling With Freddie, Jeff Hardy spoke about winning the WWE Championship and his subsequent feud with CM Punk back in 2009.

[Winning the World Championship] was like a little boy’s dream come true, man. God, and then to do it over and over again. One of my favorite things, as far as being the World Champion, was working with CM Punk. It’s so crazy that we’re in the same company now and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk. It’s going to come, I’m sure. I think there’s a huge moment, just in the hallway, like me and Matt beat The Young Bucks or whatever at whatever pay-per-view is coming up, or whatever happens, but then we run into him, and me and Punk just have a face-off.

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #cm punk
https://wrestlr.me/76270/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π