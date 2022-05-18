Jeff Hardy Is Looking Forward To Facing Off With CM Punk In AEW

During an interview on Wrestling With Freddie, Jeff Hardy spoke about winning the WWE Championship and his subsequent feud with CM Punk back in 2009.

“[Winning the World Championship] was like a little boy’s dream come true, man. God, and then to do it over and over again. One of my favorite things, as far as being the World Champion, was working with CM Punk. It’s so crazy that we’re in the same company now and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk. It’s going to come, I’m sure. I think there’s a huge moment, just in the hallway, like me and Matt beat The Young Bucks or whatever at whatever pay-per-view is coming up, or whatever happens, but then we run into him, and me and Punk just have a face-off.“