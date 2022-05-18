Jim Ross Has Signed A Contract Extension With AEW

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that he has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling.

“I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. “I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”

Ross continued.

“I want to get to 2024. I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a lot of guys can say that they’re in the same job in a fickle, crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good lord is looking down and cutting me a break, and if I can get to 50 [years in wrestling], I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”

Ross originally signed a three-year deal with the company back in April of 2019.