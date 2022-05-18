nZo Recalls Getting Into Heated Fight With Vince McMahon Over WWE Great Balls of Fire Promo

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, nZo recalled Vince McMahon getting into a fight with him over a promo.

“Me vs. Big Cass at Great Balls of Fire. The entire timeline [of our feud] lined up with that song [That’s Life by Frank Sinatra]. Riding high in April, shot down in May. But I know I’m going to change that tune when I’m back on top, back on top of June and if nothing’s working comes this year, July, I’m going to roll myself up in a big ball and die. It’s like me and Cass break up. We’re riding high in April in WrestleMania, shot down in May. I’m found backstage, but I know I’m going to change that tune when I’m back on top of a big show in June. Listen, July, you know me and Cass wrestling Great Balls of Fire. So that’s what I used in the promo and I had to fight tooth and nail with Vince McMahon, who handed me the sh*tty promo. This writer handed me a sh*tty promo. I marched into Vince’s office at Great Balls of Fire and I said, I ain’t f*cking saying this. This is what I want to f*cking say. This is what I want to f*cking say. He didn’t like it. He didn’t want to do it. I fought again. I fought again. And Vince said, okay. And I went out there and I delivered what I believe to be one of my best promos ever.”

On a possible reunion with Cass in WWE:

“Oh, man, it’s funny, man. You know, I’m really happy and looking at where my life is and where my career has went and every wrestling signing that I go to, you know, I get great fans that I owe the world to. So, I’m in a good place right now. I think Cass is in a great place right now, and I don’t know if I’d be eager to enter a go f*ck yourself environment. So, you know, like you got to be ready to do that and if the opportunity called, like would I field the phone call like. I don’t even know.”

On his music career:

“I’m honestly very, very happy and very much looking forward to what I’m doing in music. Chris Jericho’s 50 something years old, has a top billboard hit and won the title at 50 in AEW. Like I’m young in this business, young with all the things I want to do. When Fergal Devitt came to NXT, he was my age that I’m at now. So like I got plenty of years ahead of me and I’m getting back out in the ring [with MLW]. I’m excited about the work that I’m putting in.”

On Enzo Amore only existing in WWE;