MJF Defends WWE Performance Center From Criticism, Says Wrestling Fans On Twitter Have "Brainworms"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

Create A Pro New York has announced via their Twitter account that current AEW producer Pat Buck and IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers will be holding a training seminar on May 19th for aspiring pro wrestlers to gain some insight and knowledge.

MJF took to Twitter to praise the seminar.

Where Real wrestlers are taught Real wrestling. https://t.co/6k78N15bpX — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 18, 2022

When a fan responded with a jab at WWE's Performance Center which stated they had never trained any stars within that system, MJF stepped in.