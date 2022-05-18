WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

MJF Defends WWE Performance Center From Criticism, Says Wrestling Fans On Twitter Have "Brainworms"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

MJF Defends WWE Performance Center From Criticism, Says Wrestling Fans On Twitter Have "Brainworms"

Create A Pro New York has announced via their Twitter account that current AEW producer Pat Buck and IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers will be holding a training seminar on May 19th for aspiring pro wrestlers to gain some insight and knowledge.

MJF took to Twitter to praise the seminar.

When a fan responded with a jab at WWE's Performance Center which stated they had never trained any stars within that system, MJF stepped in.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #wwe #mjf
https://wrestlr.me/76267/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π