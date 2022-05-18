Bully Ray Thinks Naomi Walking Out Of RAW Might Be A Work

Bully Ray recently took to Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE: which has been a hot topic of discussion as of late.

"Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don’t know. If it’s a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work.”

Bully continued: