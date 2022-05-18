Bully Ray Thinks Naomi Walking Out Of RAW Might Be A Work

Bully Ray recently took to Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE: which has been a hot topic of discussion as of late.
"Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don’t know. If it’s a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work.”
Bully continued:
“The way I was brought up in this business, you don’t walk out. You find a way to compromise. And if they were uncomfortable with something, I’m sure, in those eight hours, could’ve come up with ways to compromise so that they wouldn’t feel uncomfortable in the ring. It sounds like somebody was uncomfortable with the outcome of the match.”
