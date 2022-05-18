WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bully Ray Thinks Naomi Walking Out Of RAW Might Be A Work

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

Bully Ray Thinks Naomi Walking Out Of RAW Might Be A Work

Bully Ray recently took to Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE: which has been a hot topic of discussion as of late.

"Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don’t know. If it’s a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work.”

Bully continued:

“The way I was brought up in this business, you don’t walk out. You find a way to compromise. And if they were uncomfortable with something, I’m sure, in those eight hours, could’ve come up with ways to compromise so that they wouldn’t feel uncomfortable in the ring. It sounds like somebody was uncomfortable with the outcome of the match.”

WWE Issues Statement On Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out Of RAW

WWE has issued the following strongly-worded statement on the Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of Monday's WWE RAW broadcast: “Whe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 16, 2022 10:55PM

Source: sportskeeda.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #bully ray #naomi #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/76265/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π