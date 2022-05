Dexter Lumis Files Trademark For "Hatchet"

Following his release from WWE, Samuel Shaw (formerly Dexter Lumis) has filed a new trademark as of May 13th.

The trademark is for "Hatchet", and the filing reads as follows:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

WWE released Shaw back on April 29th, 2022. He's booked to wrestle at ARW in June.