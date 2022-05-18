WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Day 3 Results + Updated Standings (05/18/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament earlier today from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan, which aired on NJPW World.

The results are as follows:

- Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

- Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Jado def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Dick Togo & Gedo)

- Titan, Robbie Eagles & Wheeler Yuta def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku)

- BOSJ A Block: YOH (2) def. Clark Connors (0)

- BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin (4) vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0)

- BOSJ A Block: Alex Zayne (4) def. SHO (0)

- BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori (4) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (0)

- BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (4) vs Francesco Akira (2)

The updated standings are as follows:

A Block

  1. Ace Austin (2-0, 4 points)
  2. Alex Zayne (2-0, 4 points)
  3. Hiromu Takahashi (2-0, 4 points)
  4. Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)
  5. Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
  6. YOH (1-1, 2 points)
  7. Clark Connors (0-2, 0 points)
  8. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-2, 0 points)
  9. SHO (0-2, 0 points)
  10. Ryusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)

B Block

  1. DOUKI (1-0, 2 points)
  2. El Phantasmo (1-0, 2 points)
  3. El Desperado (1-0, 2 points)
  4. TJP (1-0, 2 points)
  5. Robbie Eagles (1-0, 2 points)
  6. Master Wato (0-1, 0 points)
  7. BUSHI (0-1, 0 points)
  8. Titan (0-1, 0 points)
  9. Wheeler Yuta (0-1, 0 points)
  10. El Lindaman (0-1, 0 points)
Source: fightful.com
