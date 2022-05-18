WWE 2K22 Launched Another Most Wanted DLC Pack

The WWE 2K22 Most Wanted DLC Pack has now been made available, featuring hardcore legend Cactus Jack, 3-time WCW Heavyweight Champion and WCW United States Champion Vader, Boogeyman, former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell and WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

It was also mentioned on the press release that each of the five Superstars come with a MyFACTION EVO card, which can be upgraded by playing the MyFACTION game mode.

You can check out the full press release below:

WWE 2K22 Most Wanted Pack Available Now

Bang! Bang! The Most Wanted Pack brings some big guns to WWE 2K22 today.

The second DLC pack* is headlined by Cactus Jack, one of the three faces of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, a former three-time WWE Champion, eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW World Tag Team Champion, and two-time ECW Tag Team Champion.

Also included in the pack is the powerful Vader, a three-time WCW Heavyweight Champion and WCW United States Champion; and in their WWE 2K franchise debuts, the terrifying, worm-chomping Boogeyman; NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov; and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell.

All five Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.

Three more DLC packs will be available in the months ahead. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.

*The Most Wanted Pack is included with the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22 and is included as part of the WWE 2K22 Season Pass. Also available for individual purchase. Base game required.