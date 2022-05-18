WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pre-Sale Ticket Details For WWE Clash At The Castle Tickets, Code, View Seating Plan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

WWE Clash at the Castle is the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years and will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Today, WWE will be launching a pre-sale of tickets, which can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The pre-sale code for the event is CLASH and is to be entered when prompted on the website. To enter the pre-sale and view a seating plan for the event, click here. Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter...A fellow Brit!

