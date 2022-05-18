Pre-Sale Ticket Details For WWE Clash At The Castle Tickets, Code, View Seating Plan

WWE Clash at the Castle is the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years and will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Today, WWE will be launching a pre-sale of tickets, which can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The pre-sale code for the event is CLASH and is to be entered when prompted on the website.

