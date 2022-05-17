WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Results - May 17, 2022
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 17, 2022
VIDEO Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah via Pinfall (3:18)
Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox via Submission (3:08)
Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) via Pinfall (8:37)
Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre via Pinfall (3:38)
AFO (Angelico & Jora Johl) defeated Baron Black & Anthony Catena via Submission (4:38)
Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall (3:20)
Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova via Pinfall (3:25)
NJPW (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks, Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li) via Pinfall (10:32)
Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods via Pinfall (12:53) to retain the ROH Pure Championship
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (5:50)
