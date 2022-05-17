WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dark Results - May 17, 2022

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 17, 2022

AEW Dark Results - May 17, 2022

Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah via Pinfall (3:18)

~

Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox via Submission (3:08)

~

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) via Pinfall (8:37)

~

Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre via Pinfall (3:38)

~

AFO (Angelico & Jora Johl) defeated Baron Black & Anthony Catena via Submission (4:38)

~

Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall (3:20)

~

Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova via Pinfall (3:25)

~

NJPW (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks, Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li) via Pinfall (10:32)

~

Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods via Pinfall (12:53) to retain the ROH Pure Championship

~

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (5:50)


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #aew dark #results
https://wrestlr.me/76254/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π