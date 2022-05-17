WWE NXT 2.0 Results - May 17, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (May 17, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, coutresy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Opening Video: Previously on NXT 2.0...

We open with a video highlighting the Natalya Neidhart and Cora Jade match last week, the end of their rivalry and the beginning of their apparent friendship after Jade--who lost to Natalya--managed to earn Nattie's respect.

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes Make an Entrance

Williams and Melo enter on the mic, insulting Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes. Melo states he's going to prove he's the real A-Champion.

Tag Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs Solo Sikoa & North American Champion Cameron Grimes

Solo Sikoa makes his entrance to a great pop from the NXT Universe, who chant "Solo" throughout his entire entrance. North American Champion Cameron Grimes is out last to a decent pop but several boos, belt on his shoulder. We start with Williams and Sikoa. Sikoa lays into Williams with big rights and the fans continue to chant "U-so" for the fan-favorite. Solo bull rushes Trick into the corner and tells Grimes to tag in; Grimes complies and works Williams' left arm with a wristlock. Grimes whips Williams but fails to notice Hayes tag himself in by slapping Williams' back. Hayes takes advantage of the confusion and works with Williams to hit a sky-high springboard cross-body that wipes out grimes. Melo and Cameron but make tags simultaneously, and again Solo Sikoa brutalizes Trick. Solo runs him over and moves to the apron, where Hayes attempts to distract him. Solo turns his attention back to Williams, only to have Hayes sucker punch him. We go to break. When we return, we find Melo with Solo in a sleeper and we're shown clips of the action during the break, during which we're told Melo & Trick completely controlled Sikoa during it. Solo Sikoa attempts to fight back, popping Hayes over the top rope but Williams makes the assist and Hayes uses a springboard to flatten Sikoa. Sikoa endures a little longer and makes the hot tag to Grimes. Grimes cleans house then posts up in his corner. He yells "to the moon," only to have Solo tag himself in. Grimes seems perplexed and dismayed, possibly even flabbergasted, and Trick & Melo temporarily regain control. Solo Sikoa catches Melo mid-air, countering an aerial strike into a snap powerslam. Solo and Grimes work together to eliminate Trick and set up the finish that sees Solo go over Carmelo.

Your Winners, Solo Sikoa & Cameron Grimes!

NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, Round One Match: Lash Legend vs Tatum Paxley

Lash Legend is out first as we head to a break ahead of this first-round match! Paxley is out second to a decent digital pop. Yep, NXT 2.0 pipes in the digital crowd, too. The ref calls for the bell and Legend charges Paxley, dropping her with a spinning elbow. Legend immediately covers but Paxley kicks out. Legend whips Tatum into the corner and sets her up for a Lawn Dart. Paxley uses a thigh-lock takedown to drop Legend. Legend breaks the hold by kipping up. Impressive athleticism. Tatum drops the larger Legend with a pair of dropkicks, one to the knee and one to the chin, and covers for a two. Paxley attempts to hoist Legend up on her shoulders but crumbles under the effort. Legend drags Paxley to the corner, slips out the ring, and slams Tatum's knee into the ring post. Tatum uses a Sunset Flip but Lash rolls through and picks the left ankle, stomping away at Paxley. Legend often does cartwheels; she's tall, powerful, and spry AF. Legend uses a nasty knee to the chin to attempt another cover. Legend slaps on a Stretch Muffler submission hold! Paxley, impressively, powers up into a powerbomb position and punches Legend in the face before taking her down. Again, Paxley attempts to hoist Legend up in an Electric Chair position but, again, her knee betrays her. Paxley tries to rub some feeling into her knee, the target of Legend's offense, then hits a beautiful standing Moonsault for a close cover. For a third time, Paxley attempts to lift Legend and for a third time she fails. Legend uses a leaping Big Boot to immediately drop Paxley. Legend covers for the win. She'll face the winner of our final first-round match later tonight!

Your Winner and Advancing to the Semi-Finals, Lash Legend!

NXT Champion Bron Breakker Addresses Joe Gacy

Bron Breakker makes his return after a short hiatus. Breakker mentions that the last time we saw him, Gacy was dumping him like a piece of trash. And now Gacy wants to recruit him. Bron tells Joe that "with all due respect, after everything we've been through you can kiss my ass." He tells Gacy he's not coming to beat him but to "put you unconscious." Steinertalk for "knock you out." Joe Gacy's music plays and we see him with two crimson-robed minions up in the balcony. He starts to talk but Bron tells him to shut up and states he's ready for any of Gacy's plans. He tells Gacy to come down to the ring, but Gacy replies "when a man is consumed by his rage, he becomes predictable. And you have a long history of losing your temper, don't you, Bron? I can see the fire burning in your eyes, envisioning the violence you want to cause, but our journey together is not yet over. You rejected an opportunity...of a life time to join me. But I'm not the kind of guy that holds a grudge. I'm gonna give you--and what all of these people want--that's me and you one-on-one." Meanwhile, the crowd chants loudly "shut the hell up." Breakker accepts Gacy's challenge. "But it's time we up the stakes," Gacy goes on, reminding Bron that he's toyed with him, his father and his family's legacy. "By all means, Bron, you should kick my ass all over this arena. You should inflict pain on me like I've never felt before! You can, Bron, you can go crazy! You can lose control! But you lose control, you lose your most prized possession." Gacy then makes a stipulation that if Breakker is disqualified, he'll still lose the title. Okay. Breakker mulls it over for a few moments and the crowd starts singing "hey hey hey, goodbye." Bron accepts and we end this segment.

Cross-Brand Tag Match: the Viking Raiders vs the Creed Brothers II

War Machine The War Raiders The Viking Experience The Viking Raiders make their way out, sending us off to a break before their rematch against the Creeds. We start with Ivar and Brutus Creed. The two big men spar just briefly before Erik and Julius are brought in. Erik smacks Julius with a clothesline and tags in Ivar. The Viking Raiders use frequent tags and working holds to contain Julius. The crowd continues a dueling chant throughout the match. Erik and Ivar use tandem offense, including an Irish Whip-into-clothesline. Julius finally tags in Brutus and the big son-of-Kane-looking beast takes out both Viking Raiders. Brutus mounts Erik and pounds on him with big, meaty fists, absolutely pounding the bloody brute into proverbial pulp. But Brutus isn't done there as the big man sends Erik out of the ring, ascends the top turnbuckle and dives, wiping out the Vikings with what Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett dub "the Brutus Bomb"--a cannonball off the top from the brickhouse of a man. We head to break.

