SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These will all air on Friday, May 20 at 10 pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. Check out the spoilers below:
- Javier Bernal defeated Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks in his debut)
- Ivy Nile defeated Yulisa Leon
- Josh Brigs defeated Quincy Elliott
