WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These will all air on Friday, May 20 at 10 pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. Check out the spoilers below:

- Javier Bernal defeated Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks in his debut)

- Ivy Nile defeated Yulisa Leon

- Josh Brigs defeated Quincy Elliott

Read more on WNS:

Booker T: "If Roman Takes Some Time Off, Damn It, He Deserves It."

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns becoming a part time wrestler. “It’s h [...]

— Guy Incognito May 16, 2022 07:24AM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #nxt #level up #spoilers
https://wrestlr.me/76250/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π