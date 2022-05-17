WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Monday’s WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership In A Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

Monday's WWE RAW viewership on May 15 pulled in an average 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week's 1.652 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston.

This is the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which delivered 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered scored a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. 


