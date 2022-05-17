Monday’s WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership In A Month

Monday's WWE RAW viewership on May 15 pulled in an average 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week's 1.652 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston.

This is the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which delivered 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered scored a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before.