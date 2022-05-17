The following press released was issued to WNS:

“The Roast of Ric Flair” Set to Headline STARRCAST V

He is a 16-time world heavyweight champion. He is universally recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever to set foot in the squared circle. He is a larger-than-life personality who was ahead of his time, and yet continues to have a major influence in today’s pop culture. He has been the main event in countless arenas around the world, and on Friday, July 29th, just two days ahead of his final match ever, live from World Famous Nashville Fairgrounds, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will once again be the headlining act, but this time he will take center stage at STARRCAST V for “The Roast of Ric Flair.”

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast,” asked STARRCAST creator and organizer Conrad Thompson. “Ric’s career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You’ve seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He’s done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”

STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.

Presale tickets for those who have purchased past STARRCAST wristbands, will go on sale at 12pm EDT on Thursday, May 19th. Public ticket sales will begin at 12/pm EDT on Friday, May 20th at www.STARRCAST.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on Friday, May 20th. Fans who preorder the event on FITE will have opportunities for exclusive Ric Flair collectable merchandise.