Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Bron Breakker, Women’s Breakout Tournament, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will feature more built toward the upcoming NXT In Your House premium live event scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set to be on tonight's episode to respond to Joe Gacy. The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue with the final two first-round matches.

Checkout the full lineup for tonight's broadcast below:

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

- The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders in a Spring Breakin’ rematch

- Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

- Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

- Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

- Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns to address Joe Gacy