WWE Files New Trademark For "Bloody Brutes"

WWE has filed a trademark for what seemingly appears to be for a new tag team or faction, The filing for "Bloody Brutes" was made on May 12, 2022. The full trademark filing is listed below:

Although not confirmed, speculation suggests a group featuring Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch could be named "Bloody Brutes", which is interesting as Vince McMahon doesn't like blood references on his programming.