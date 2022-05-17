WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: 

“Women’s wrestling legend Mickie James battles Natalia Markova in our main event! The NWA’s trademark Team War match returns as Rush Freeman, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Alex Taylor of ILL Begotten face NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane, Parrow and Odinson of The End and BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater, and Marshe Rockett of Gold Rushhh!

And if that’s not enough, the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of the Hex, take on the team of Kenzie Paige and Madi!”


