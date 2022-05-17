WWE UK Fans Blast Company A "Disgrace" Over Clash at the Castle Ticket Prices

WWE Clash at the Castle is the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years and will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Today at midday BST the company put on sale a number of hotel and fan experience packages – which include front row seats, meet and greets with top WWE superstars, and commemorative merchandise which can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The experience packages were announced in the lead-up to the sale, although the company only today disclosed the prices and many fans are shocked, and some are even disgusted with the prices. A top-tier package with front row seats, 5-star hotel accommodation and meet and greets, would set a fan back £4,500 ($5,600), and if you want to take a friend, double it! The lowest price package is around £2,500 ($3,000).

As you can imagine fans have taken to Twitter to complain, with one fan on Twitter saying he would need to "take out a mortgage for 2 front row seats" and another blasting WWE as a "disgrace" with the current cost of the living crisis gripping the United Kingdom.

There may be some hope though for fans hoping to attend at a more reasonable price, the WWE Clash at The Castle general sale will take place Friday, May 20, through Ticketmaster.

@WWE your prices for the clash at the castle are a disgrace with the cost of living and you want people to fork out 4500.00 #Greed — mark.steer⭐️⭐️🏆🏆 (@mchatterbox) May 17, 2022

@WWE @WWEUK are you serious with your package prices for clash at the castle. It's not wrestlemania I would need to take out a mortgage for 2 front row seats. Not everyone has thousands in the bank. #ripoff #£4500ASeat — stephen baker (@stephenbaker27) May 17, 2022

WWE Clash at the Castle front row tickets plus 2 nights in a hotel and 3 meet and greets are on sale for £4500 for 2 people, or £3250 without hotel. — CM Drunk (@CMDrunk21) May 17, 2022

@WWE 5 grand for basic package for Clash at the Castle what a total rip off,when things have never been tighter for people,shame on you — Sophie johnstone (@JohnstoneSophie) May 17, 2022