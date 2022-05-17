WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE UK Fans Blast Company A "Disgrace" Over Clash at the Castle Ticket Prices

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

WWE UK Fans Blast Company A "Disgrace" Over Clash at the Castle Ticket Prices

WWE Clash at the Castle is the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years and will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Today at midday BST the company put on sale a number of hotel and fan experience packages – which include front row seats, meet and greets with top WWE superstars, and commemorative merchandise which can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The experience packages were announced in the lead-up to the sale, although the company only today disclosed the prices and many fans are shocked, and some are even disgusted with the prices. A top-tier package with front row seats, 5-star hotel accommodation and meet and greets, would set a fan back £4,500 ($5,600), and if you want to take a friend, double it! The lowest price package is around £2,500 ($3,000).

As you can imagine fans have taken to Twitter to complain, with one fan on Twitter saying he would need to "take out a mortgage for 2 front row seats" and another blasting WWE as a "disgrace" with the current cost of the living crisis gripping the United Kingdom.

There may be some hope though for fans hoping to attend at a more reasonable price, the WWE Clash at The Castle general sale will take place Friday, May 20, through Ticketmaster.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #wales #united kingdom
https://wrestlr.me/76234/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π