Three Matches Announced For This Week's NJPW Strong Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

NJPW has announced three matches for this week's episode of Strong which was taped back on April 10 in Los Angeles.

Brody King, Rust Taylor, and Mascara Dorada will take on United Empire's Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, and TJP in a trios match in the main event of the broadcast. In addition, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors will team against Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto. QT Marshall will be in The Factory's corner, while Yuya Uemura will be in LA Dojo's corner. 

Chris Dickinson will do battle Ren Narita in a singles match announced as the show opening.

Below is the updated card:

- Brody King, Rust Taylor & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP

- Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors (w/Yuya Uemura) vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto (w/QT Marshall)

- Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita


