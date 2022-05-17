WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three-Way Tag Match Added To NWA Alwayz Ready, Sakazaki and Slamovich To Debut For PWG, FREE G1-Climax 28 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

- A three-way tag team match has been added to the NWA's upcoming Alwayz Ready event which will take place on June 11, 2022. The match will feature Ricky & Kerry Morton, The Fixers, as well as AJ Cazana and a mystery partner:

- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is presenting their ‘NINETEEN’ event on July 3, 2022 and it is official that Yuka Sakazaki and Masha Slamovich are making their debuts for the promotion and will be competing in a singles match:

-  New Japan World has released Kenny Omega vs Kota Ibushi from the G1-Climax 28 for free to promote the Forbidden Door PPV:

