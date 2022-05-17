Three-Way Tag Match Added To NWA Alwayz Ready, Sakazaki and Slamovich To Debut For PWG, FREE G1-Climax 28 Match

- A three-way tag team match has been added to the NWA's upcoming Alwayz Ready event which will take place on June 11, 2022. The match will feature Ricky & Kerry Morton, The Fixers, as well as AJ Cazana and a mystery partner:
The #ALWAYZREADY card keeps stacking up as a triple threat tag team match has been announced! Father and son @RealRickyMorton & @RealKerryMorton team up to take on The Fixers and the team of @AjCazana & a Mystery Partner!— NWA (@nwa) May 16, 2022
Who could it be?!
🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N! pic.twitter.com/cN1C2kZ225
- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is presenting their ‘NINETEEN’ event on July 3, 2022 and it is official that Yuka Sakazaki and Masha Slamovich are making their debuts for the promotion and will be competing in a singles match:
Yuka Sakazaki and Masha Slamovich make their PWG debut as they face off in singles competition July 3rd at NINETEEN!— PWG (@OfficialPWG) May 17, 2022
- New Japan World has released Kenny Omega vs Kota Ibushi from the G1-Climax 28 for free to promote the Forbidden Door PPV:
《#新日本プロレスワールド でPPV LIVE》— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 17, 2022
6月27日(月)開催#AEW と #新日本プロレス の合同興行
『#AEWxNJPW: #ForbiddenDoor』
PPVの購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/B90yCpsfGC
大会開催を記念して、AEW所属 @KennyOmegamanX 選手の過去の激闘を無料配信中！
視聴無料🆓
⇒https://t.co/7tye8136tQ pic.twitter.com/EMbbUHX7aN
⚡ Three Matches Announced For This Week's NJPW Strong Episode
NJPW has announced three matches for this week's episode of Strong which was taped back on April 10 in Los Angeles. Brody King, Rust Taylor [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 07:10AM