The Mysterios Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a match between Veer Mahaan and Mustafa Ali with The Miz serving as special guest referee.

Mahaan won the match with his trademark finisher the Cervical Clutch to and while Ali was trapped in the submission hold, The Miz and Theory posed to get a selfie. Then in a surprise, The Mysterios’ music hit and Dominik and Rey rushed down to the ring to help Ali