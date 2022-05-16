WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 16, 2022

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 16, 2022

Bear Bronson defeated Brandon Cutler via Pinfall (2:20)

~

Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds via Pinfall (1:46)

~

Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay defeated Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero via Pinfall (3:23)

~

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn defeated Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase via Pinfall (1:21)

~

Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) defeated Eric James & VSK via Pinfall (2:31)

~

Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora via Submission (5:32) to retain the ROH Women's World Championship


