YouTube Series Brian’s Wrestling Collection Is Coming To Maryland

The following was issued to WNS:

Glen Burnie, MD - YouTube Series Brian’s Wrestling Collection is coming to Glen Burnie, Maryland on 05.28.2022 for the First Brian’s Wrestling Collection Live! To Commemorate Episode 100 of the YouTube Series - “Second Generation Sensation” & Professional Wrestler turned YouTuber will host The First Live Wrestling Talk Show to be filmed in Maryland since WWF’s Tuesday Night Titans back in 1986 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Featured on The Panel of Guests that Day will be Former WWF,WCW, ECW Talent Barry Hardy (Father Of Brian Hardy), WCW’s “PlayBoy” Bobby Starr, ECW Original “The Quintessential Stud Muffin” Joel Gertner, & The WWF’s Longest Reigning Light Heavyweight Champion Duane Gill known to many around the World as Gillberg!! Alongside Brian will be fellow YouTuber and the Host of “The New 80’s Revolution” — Jason Knupp as a Broadcast Correspondent!

From 11AM-3PM Fans will be able to watch the taping as apart of a live studio audience, followed by Festivities including Face Painting, Wrestling Karaoke, Costume Contests, and Meet & Greets with The Wrestlers! Vendors selling Wrestling Memorabilia include 2nd Chance Toyz, Snack Season Sauces, Random Treasures, The Many Rhodes We Travel, & More! Sponsoring the event is Sam's Pizza & Subs of Glen Burnie! Following The Event, Proud Sponsor The Pit Stop Pub in Curtis Bay, Maryland will be hosting The Brian’s Wrestling Collection Afterparty where you can purchase Great Food & Cold Drinks!

Brian Hardy Is a 31 year old Professional Wrestler / Musician. The First Second Generation Maryland Wrestling Champion best known for his appearances on WWE Smackdown against Ryback in the Summer of 2012 & WWE Raw in 2019 against The Viking Raiders! Be Sure to Join a Great Day of Professional Wrestling Related Festivities for the 100th Episode of Brian’s Wrestling Collection! $75.00 VIP / $25.00 Seated Admission / $15.00 Standing Room - Autographs & Photo Op’s priced Separately by Each Vendor. We Extremely Encourage everyone to come dressed at their favorite Pro Wrestler for the Costume Contest. There will be a $10 Entry fee with a Chance at 3 Prizes! FB & IG at BriansWrestlingCollection for Tickets!