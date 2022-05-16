WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Nixed Plans For A Ring Collapse On Tonight's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match is the only match to be announced for the show and some new details have emerged regarding what WWE had planned for the match.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there was a pitch to do a collapsing ring angle in the match, but that idea has now been nixed: 

"Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed."

Ben Jordan Kerin May 16, 2022


