WWE Nixed Plans For A Ring Collapse On Tonight's RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match is the only match to be announced for the show and some new details have emerged regarding what WWE had planned for the match.
"Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed."
