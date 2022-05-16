WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AAA Announces Official YouTube Channel Is Now Available Worldwide

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

Lucha Libre AAA has announced that their official YouTube channel is now available worldwide for free to all fans. Co-owner Dorian Roldan tweeted, "YouTube Lucha Libre AAA channel; available worldwide!" and Co-owner Marisela Pena Roldan added, "AAA’s YouTube channel is now available globally."

The channel was blocked in the US back in 2020 after they were sued by Lucha Libre Factory Made Ventures in the state of California, the production company of Lucha Underground. It would seem the lawsuit has been settled given today's announcement.


