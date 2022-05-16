AEW Rampage Viewership Increases For May 13 Episode

The Maty 13 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT saw a viewership increase. The show pulled in 340,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour broadcast ranked #30 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show aired again last week an earlier timeslot at 5:30 pm ET. The week prior saw the show deliver 282,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 6 pm ET time slot, the lowest total viewership and key demo in the history of the broadcast.

The show has recently changed time slot due to the NHL playoff games.