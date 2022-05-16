WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls For May 13 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

Friday's May 13 episode of SmackDown on FOX saw viewership fall. The show averaged 1.893 million viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is down from 1.998 million the preview week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key 18-49 demographic saw the show pull in a 0.40 rating, which was also from the 0.46 rating a week prior. This was the second-lowest key demo for the blue brand on FOX. 

 

