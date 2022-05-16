WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls For May 13 Episode

Friday's May 13 episode of SmackDown on FOX saw viewership fall. The show averaged 1.893 million viewers for the 2-hour broadcast, which is down from 1.998 million the preview week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key 18-49 demographic saw the show pull in a 0.40 rating, which was also from the 0.46 rating a week prior. This was the second-lowest key demo for the blue brand on FOX.