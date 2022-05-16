WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Judge Denies Cain Velasquez Bail For Second Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE in 2019 was once again denied bail in his attempted murder case.

A Santa Clara County, California, judge denied bail for Velasquez again on Monday, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, while citing his “reckless disregard for human life.” His plea hearing is scheduled for June 6 while Velasquez’s hearing is booked for June 10, 2022.

Velasquez is facing 10 charges after being involved in a shooting in late February. He faces up to 70 years in prison.

Cain Velasquez brings the fight to Brock Lesnar: SmackDown, Oct. 4, 2019

Source: espn.co.uk
