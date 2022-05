NBCUniversal today hosted its upfront presentation and revealed its schedule for the fall of 2022, which will see a new night for their hit show Young Rock which dramatizes the life of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The show will be moving to Friday nights beginning in November 2022 airing from 8:30-9 p.m, meaning season 3 of the show will now go head-to-head with SmackDown instead of NXT.

The upcoming season will further explore Johnson’s professional wrestling career in WWE.

YOUNG ROCK | Season 2 | Official Trailer