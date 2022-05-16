Scott Armstrong Recalls Brian James' Transition Into Road Dogg

Scott Armstrong was recently a guest on Road Dogg's "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, where he spoke about how some people in NXT didn't know he and Road Dogg were brothers.

“I had people at NXT just not long ago go, ‘wait, you and Road Dogg are brothers?” “Welcome to 2022.”

On who the best wrestler in the family is:

“Brad by far.”

Road Dogg agreed.

“It’s not even a question and there’s no shame in admitting you’re not as good as Brad Armstrong.” “Like the legendary Ric Flair said, top five, maybe top three.”

Scott Armstrong recalled a story about when Road Dogg got his signature braided hairstyle.

“All of a sudden, we’re at our parent’s house and Brian had come walking in and he had got the braids put in, and back then that didn’t happen.” “He walked in and me, Steve, and Brad we laughed hysterically and Brian got so pissed off, he just went and got in his car and left with a bunch of expletives towards the brothers. We laughed and then we get to WCW TV and he’s our partner. We’re messing with him so bad because of those braids and then next thing you know a few days go by and JJ Dillon calls him and says ‘Are you ready to come to work for the WWF’ And I’ll never forget this line, Brian told him ‘You know what they’ve done to me here on TV for the last year or so…’ And [JJ said] ‘what they’ve done to you in the last year, we can change in 30 seconds,’ and the rest is history.”

Road Dogg followed up: