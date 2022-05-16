Moose Believes We're Living In The Greatest Era Of IMPACT Wrestling

Moose was recently a guest on Reel Talker, where he spoke about the current state of IMPACT Wrestling.
“Easily, right now, in the last few years, especially since the new regime took over with Scott (D’Amore) running everything.” “It’s the best time in the company’s era. Especially since I’ve been here. I’m just excited to see how bigger things get because it’s great right now.”
On dream matches:
“I’m not big on dream matches. I’m in that zone in my career where I can wrestle anybody and have an outstanding match with anyone. I’m up to wrestle anybody, whatever the fans want to see, if they can make it happen, let’s do it. Personally, I don’t like making up dream matches.”