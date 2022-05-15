The New Brood Has REUNITED, Big E Lunches With IMPACT Talent, SmackDown Producer Note

- Matt Hardy has posted a photo on his Twitter with his brother Jeff and the legendary attitude era star Gangrel, captioning the photo, "The New Brood has REUNITED." The Hardy Boyz and Gangrel briefly worked as The New Brood back in 1999. The trio briefly reunited during Big Time Wrestling's latest event on Saturday night in Prince George, Virginia. Check out the photo below:

- WWE Superstar Big E, who is currently out recovering from a broke neck took some time out to have lunch with former WWE broadcaster Tom Phillips (Tom Hannifan) who currently serves as the lead play-by-play commentator for IMPACT Wrestling:

- Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed Christopher Joseph Park, formally Abyss of TNA/IMPACT produced the well-received Sami Zayn vs. Riddle match on SmackDown last week. Ariya Daivari, who is on his tryout helped. Below is a photo of Park's with Shane Helmes: