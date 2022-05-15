WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
PROGRESS Chapter 134 Results - May 15, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2022

PROGRESS Chapter 134 took place on May 15. Check ut the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

-  Tables Match: Alexxis Falcon def. Skye Smitson

- Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater

- Raven Creed def. Max The Impaler

- Cara Noir vs. Spike Trivet went to a double DQ.

- Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Qualfying Four Way Match: Maggot def. Axel Tischer and Bobby Gunns and Jurn Simmons

-  PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Roy Johnson

-  PROGRESS Tag Team Championships #1 Contendership Match: Smokin’ Aces fought The Sunshine Machine to a time limit draw.

-  PROGRESS World Championship Match: Gene Munny def. Jonathan Gresham by DQ. Gresham was stripped of the title due to the stipulation surrounding the match.

-  Super Strong Style 16 Qualifying Match: Gene Munny def. Kid Lykos II

Jonathan Gresham Stripped of PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship

Jonathan Gresham has been stripped of the PROGRESS World Championship. It all went down at Sunday's PROGRESS Chapter 134 event when the titl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 15, 2022 09:57PM


