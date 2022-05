Producers For Last Week’s WWE RAW & SmackDown

Fightful Select reports that the following producers were listed internally for matches for the following shows last week:

RAW

- Michael Hayes produced RKBro vs. Street Profits.

- Molly Holly was the producer for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

- Petey Williams produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

- Adam Pearce produced the VIP Lounge segment with Omos.

- Shawn Daivari produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville.

- Shane Helms produced Veer Mahaan’s match.

- Jamie Noble was the producer listed for Cody Rhodes vs. Theory.

- Kenny Dyskstra produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH.

- Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa.

- Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.

SmackDown

- Abyss & Ariya Daivari co-produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.

- Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

- Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss’ promo.

- Tyson Kidd produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

- Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig produced Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.

- Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo main event.

WWE Main Event

- Kenny Dykstra produced Reggie vs. T-Bar

- Ariya Daivari produced Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews.