WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nicole Savoy Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2022

Nicole Savoy Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Nicole Savoy has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. Savoy had competed in the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament, and also AEW’s Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament in 2020. She worked for ROH and SHIMMER.

Savoy tweeted:

“Tonight was so much fun!!!! Thank you @HOODSLAM @darksheikftf @BrittanyWonder @MichaelHayashi for tonight!!! And no sadness! Here’s a pic of my pup for everyone!!!! Thank you for making my wrestling journey awesome!”


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #nicole savoy #roh #shimmer
https://wrestlr.me/76198/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π