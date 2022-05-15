Nicole Savoy Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Nicole Savoy has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. Savoy had competed in the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament, and also AEW’s Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament in 2020. She worked for ROH and SHIMMER.
Savoy tweeted:
“Tonight was so much fun!!!! Thank you @HOODSLAM @darksheikftf @BrittanyWonder @MichaelHayashi for tonight!!! And no sadness! Here’s a pic of my pup for everyone!!!! Thank you for making my wrestling journey awesome!”
