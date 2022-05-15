WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two Title Matches Announced For WWE NXT In Your House

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2022

Two Title Matches Announced For WWE NXT In Your House

WWE has announced two new title matches for the upcoming NXT In Your House premium live event.

Firstly, NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend his title against former champion Carmelo Hayess and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed).

Grimes won the NXT North American title at the brand’s last premium live event, Stand & Deliver. Pretty Deadly won the vacant NXT Tag Titles on April 12, when they won a gauntlet match featuring the Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Grayson Waller and Sanga as well as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Source: wwe.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #nxt #in your house
https://wrestlr.me/76197/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π