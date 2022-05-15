Two Title Matches Announced For WWE NXT In Your House

WWE has announced two new title matches for the upcoming NXT In Your House premium live event.

Firstly, NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend his title against former champion Carmelo Hayess and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed).

Grimes won the NXT North American title at the brand’s last premium live event, Stand & Deliver. Pretty Deadly won the vacant NXT Tag Titles on April 12, when they won a gauntlet match featuring the Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Grayson Waller and Sanga as well as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.