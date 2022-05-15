WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MPW Don't Stop Me Now Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 15, 2022

Mission Pro Wrestling held their Don't Stop Me Now event last night from the Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas.

The results are as follows:

- Mighty Mayra def. Ruthie Jay

- JP Harlow def. David Ali

- La Rosa Negra def. Edith Surreal

- Jennacide def. KiLynn King and Natalia Markova

- Willow Nightingale def. Shazza McKenzie

- Jazmin Allure def. Billie Starkz

- MPW Championship: Holidead (c) def. Delilah Doom

- MPW Tag Team Championships - No DQ: Bougie Reality (Madi Wrenkowski & Rache Chanel) def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) (c) to win the titles.

Source: fightful.com
