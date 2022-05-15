DDP on AEW Roster: "I Tried To Help Some Guys And They Just Shun Me Off."

During the latest DDP Snakepit podcast, DDP spoke about trying to help some younger talent in AEW.

“There’s not enough of it. I love working for folks. This little run I’ve been doing with Lance Archer and everything, I’ve tried to help some guys and they just shun me off. And I just sit there with my mouth often, like, ‘did this guy just blow me off?’ And I had one guy tell me, ‘hey man, I got my contract.’ Wow. But it’s a different age today. It’s more business today. And these guys back in the old days, you’d walk around with a six-pack in your back. These guys today come around with a computer in their bag, and they’ve got this and they’ve got that. They’re schooling themselves differently, and that’s okay.”