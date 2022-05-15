WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
DDP on AEW Roster: "I Tried To Help Some Guys And They Just Shun Me Off."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 15, 2022

During the latest DDP Snakepit podcast, DDP spoke about trying to help some younger talent in AEW.

“There’s not enough of it. I love working for folks. This little run I’ve been doing with Lance Archer and everything, I’ve tried to help some guys and they just shun me off. And I just sit there with my mouth often, like, ‘did this guy just blow me off?’ And I had one guy tell me, ‘hey man, I got my contract.’ Wow. But it’s a different age today. It’s more business today. And these guys back in the old days, you’d walk around with a six-pack in your back. These guys today come around with a computer in their bag, and they’ve got this and they’ve got that. They’re schooling themselves differently, and that’s okay.”

On CM Punk and Bryan Danielson:

“If you look at some of the older guys, like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, these guys are turning into the real storytellers today. They’re out there, they’ve slowed down because of age. But also their working IQ (is better than ever). Their stuff is awesome. I love watching what they’re doing. It’s helping new talent. It’s kind of a mixture of old school and new school because they’re still doing some pretty amazing, crazy s**t.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
