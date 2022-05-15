WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Has A New Tattoo, The Bloodline React To Viral Video, Goldberg Pictured With Cody Hall

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2022

- WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has revealed a new tattoo that she recently got with her husband Ryan Cabrera. She returned to television this week on Monday Night RAW. Check out her new tattoo below:

- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) have reacted to a video that went viral of a fan impersonating Roman Reigns. Check out their reaction below:

- Cody Hall posted a photo alongside WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg at what looks to be a bar. Cody is the son of the late great Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and also a pro wrestling himself:


