WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - May 14, 2022, The Bloodline In Action

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

- Finn Balor defeated Theory via disqualification

- AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley)

- Veer Mahaan defeated Drew Gulak

- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

- Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

- Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, & Xavier Woods defeated The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 14, 2022 05:45PM


