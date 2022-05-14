Old Faction Returns During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Taping (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Orlando, FL, the Aces & Eights returned as a faction with some of the original members, during the taping they went up against Vincent and Kenny King.

Those at the tapings representing the group included Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco managed by D’Lo Brown. This was Bischoff’s first appearance at an IMPACT event since November 2013 and Brisco’s first appearance since 2013.