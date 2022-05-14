WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Old Faction Returns During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Taping (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022

During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Orlando, FL, the Aces & Eights returned as a faction with some of the original members, during the taping they went up against Vincent and Kenny King.

Those at the tapings representing the group included Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco managed by D’Lo Brown. This was Bischoff’s first appearance at an IMPACT event since November 2013 and Brisco’s first appearance since 2013. 


