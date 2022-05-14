Trish Stratus Comments On Possibility Of A Match Against Becky Lynch

During a recent interview with VIBE 105 Sports,WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus commented on the possibility of returning to the ring for a match against Becky Lynch. Here is what she said:

"Well, you know, I was hosting the events in Kitchener and Toronto and Becky Lynch was being a bit of a brat. So it came down to a little slap from Trish Stratus to put her in her place. Will it result in anything else? I don’t know. I still get asked about the Sasha Banks/Trish Stratus moment from the Rumble from 2018 and that hasn’t come to fruition so far. So, I don’t know. At this point, I’ve just been focusing on the show [Canada’s Got Talent]. I saw Asuka has returned to WWE television, so I’m going to be patiently watching that feud unfold. Becky in the meantime has hit rock bottom and has lost her Women’s Championship, so we’ll see. I’m always here, waiting in the wings and watching, so maybe or maybe not. People were pretty interested in it. It was kind of fun, though."

Stratus’ last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2019 against Charlotte Flair.