Matt Hardy Recalls Nearly Getting Knocked Unconscious During King Of The Ring 1995

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 14, 2022

Matt Hardy spoke on the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about working at WWF King of the Ring 1995, recalling an incident where he was nearly knocked unconscious.

We ended up getting that gig, they told us, “Hey, we need you to come up a day early.” We’re booked for the televisions after to the PPV, and, “We have a role for you on the show.” We’re like, “Oh my God, are they going to have us wrestle or do dark matches? This is so cool.” We got up there and then they had these big jester outfits and they’re for big bodybuilder guys that did it the previous years. So they’re baggy on us, and loose, which was so funny. Me and Jeff found so much comedy in that. Then we went out and obviously did the doors. I know I had an earpiece in and they would say, “Open the door. Close the door.” The directions were very simple. I just had to listen to the earpiece. I just remember it was kind of static-y, and there was one where I remember opening a door and somebody threw a drink down and it was just packed with ice and hard as a rock and it hit me in the head. I remember it almost knocked me unconscious. I remember they wanted us to be very stoic, very grim, don’t change facial expressions. I remember hitting my knees like I was about to pass out and fall, and I remember Jeff going [snickers loudly under his breath]. I tried all I could to regain my composure and just try and remain stoic and keep a straight face. That was my biggest laughable moment about that.

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #matt hardy #jeff hardy
