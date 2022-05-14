WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chris Jericho Reveals Rejected Idea For His CM Punk Feud In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022
During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho reflected on his WrestleMania 28 feud with CM Punk in 2012. Jericho reveals he had an idea to tattoo his initials on CM Punk’s body, but the idea was shot down by Vince McMahon. McMahon also originally wanted the match to last only two minutes long, but Jericho was able to convince to book it longer. Check out the highlights below:
Chris Jericho tattoo pitch:
“Well that story, I was supposed to tattoo him. He’s got so many tattoos. The thing is, people have so many tattoos now, there’s Brody King and Malakai, but back then he was the only guy that was tattooed all over. So I’ll tattoo him. I remember I pitched it to Vince and he was all into it until somebody told him that when you tattoo somebody it bleeds. He was still, it was after the Shawn Michaels thing, still antsy about it. I said, ‘It doesn’t bleed much.’ But somebody told him, ‘It bleeds, it bleeds, it bleeds.’ I bet you somebody that doesn’t even have any tattoos said that to him. So he goes, ‘Does it matter? It’s not even a big deal.’ I said, ‘t is a big deal, I’m tattooing him.’ He goes, ‘He’s got so many tattoos.’ I was going to tattoo my initials, ‘CJ’. He said, “What does it matter?” I said, “It does matter. It’s like haunting him.” For a tattooed guy, forcing my initials onto his body, anybody’s body, but especially him because you know too when you have a lot of tattoos what they mean to you. Each tattoo means something and even when Phil has a bunch that don’t mean anything to him like an ice cream sandwich or whatever, it does mean something. I’m invading your story and forcing myself onto you. Anyways Vince changes it and goes “Isn’t his father an alcoholic?” And then we went down that road. He didn’t even ask Punk about it until he’d already kinda decided, and Punk obviously had to approve and was cool with it but it was supposed to go this way and Vince changed it that way, so we kind of had to make the best thing out of it that we could from that.”
Jericho on Vince McMahon wanting only a two minute long match:
“I think that match is a little underrated because of that [what else was on the card] and I’ll also tell you one last little thing about it is Vince wanted that match to be two minutes long. Punk and I had visions of being Savage/Steamboat for the modern age. Vince did have a point looking back in retrospect because if you remember, I was calling his father a drunk, I poured alcohol down his mouth, I hit him with bottles, I did a lot of really shitty things and he wanted Punk to just get me in the ring and just go nuts. And he wanted to do the terrible, ‘kick the guy in the corner, ref counts to 5, and DQ.’ I said, ‘Vince, we can’t do that at WrestleMania.’ He says, ‘What else is he supposed to do? You insulted his family, you insulted his sister, and you poured alcohol down his throat. What do you think he’s supposed to do? Tackle, drop down, leapfrog? I was like, he has a point. So we decided, and Vince came up with the idea that if CM Punk gets disqualified, I win the title. So he couldn’t go completely crazy and there was some semblance of rules that had to be followed so at least we could still have a match and there was a reason Punk didn’t just grab a chair and take my head off.”
May 14 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho reflected on his WrestleMania 28 feud with CM Punk in 2012. Jericho reveals he had an idea to tattoo his initials on CM Punk’s body, b[...]
May 14
Sting Files Trademark For Energy Drinks Sting has filed to trademark the term ‘ICON’ to cover the categories of energy drinks, according to Fightful. The filing was made on May 10 and is Sting's This third trademark request in 2[...]
May 14 - Sting has filed to trademark the term ‘ICON’ to cover the categories of energy drinks, according to Fightful. The filing was made on May 10 and is Sting's This third trademark request in 2[...]
May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Edge is one of the latest Superstars to change up his look with a new hairstyle, and a wrestler cutting their hair, changing the color or style is often an effective way to visually [...]
May 14 - Vince and Linda McMahon have one of their condos up for sale, according to a report from the News Times. They are reportedly selling their 3,351 square foot penthouse in Stamford, Connecticut for $4.1[...]
May 14 - WWE legend Virgil has provided a medical update on his health on social media, and revealed he is suffering from stage two colon cancer. Just last month the veteran wrestler revealed he suffered two s[...]
May 14 - During Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked Madcap Moss which led to Moss being taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. He is reported to have "suffered" a cervical contusion.
[...]
May 14 - WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed he is out of ring action with an injury. He did not disclose the injury or for how long he will be out of the ring, but he did say he is working to come bac[...]
May 14 - We reported on Friday,WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is preparing for a return to the ring at the age of 73, with new details emerging today on who might be his opponent for his first match since 2011. D[...]
May 14 - It is being reported by Deadline that WWE is expected to have a significant presence during next week's FOX / NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16th. These will be the firs[...]
May 13 - WWE held dark matches before and after tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders prior to the FOX broadcast. Angel pinned Erik for the [...]
May 13
Hikaru Shida Disputes AEW Claim That She Is Injured During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]
May 13 - During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]
May 13
WWE SmackDown Results - May 13, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]
May 13 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]
May 13
Ric Flair Reportedly Training For "One More Match" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]
May 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]
May 13 - AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...]
May 13 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...]
May 13
AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2022 It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]
May 13 - Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...]
May 13
AEW Interested In Two Former WWE NXT Stars AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]
May 13 - Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]
May 13 - AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...]
May 13 - We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...]
May 13 - We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...]
May 13
The Bail Got Revoked For Tammy Sytch Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]
May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]