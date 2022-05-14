Chris Jericho Reveals Rejected Idea For His CM Punk Feud In WWE

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho reflected on his WrestleMania 28 feud with CM Punk in 2012. Jericho reveals he had an idea to tattoo his initials on CM Punk’s body, but the idea was shot down by Vince McMahon. McMahon also originally wanted the match to last only two minutes long, but Jericho was able to convince to book it longer. Check out the highlights below:

Chris Jericho tattoo pitch:

“Well that story, I was supposed to tattoo him. He’s got so many tattoos. The thing is, people have so many tattoos now, there’s Brody King and Malakai, but back then he was the only guy that was tattooed all over. So I’ll tattoo him. I remember I pitched it to Vince and he was all into it until somebody told him that when you tattoo somebody it bleeds. He was still, it was after the Shawn Michaels thing, still antsy about it. I said, ‘It doesn’t bleed much.’ But somebody told him, ‘It bleeds, it bleeds, it bleeds.’ I bet you somebody that doesn’t even have any tattoos said that to him. So he goes, ‘Does it matter? It’s not even a big deal.’ I said, ‘t is a big deal, I’m tattooing him.’ He goes, ‘He’s got so many tattoos.’ I was going to tattoo my initials, ‘CJ’. He said, “What does it matter?” I said, “It does matter. It’s like haunting him.” For a tattooed guy, forcing my initials onto his body, anybody’s body, but especially him because you know too when you have a lot of tattoos what they mean to you. Each tattoo means something and even when Phil has a bunch that don’t mean anything to him like an ice cream sandwich or whatever, it does mean something. I’m invading your story and forcing myself onto you. Anyways Vince changes it and goes “Isn’t his father an alcoholic?” And then we went down that road. He didn’t even ask Punk about it until he’d already kinda decided, and Punk obviously had to approve and was cool with it but it was supposed to go this way and Vince changed it that way, so we kind of had to make the best thing out of it that we could from that.”

Jericho on Vince McMahon wanting only a two minute long match: