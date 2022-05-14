WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago&nb [...]

WWE plans to open in late 2022 its new headquarters at 677 Washington Blvd., in downtown Stamford, Conn.

The McMahons have been longtime residents of Greenwich, although it is not currently clear if they will be selling other properties in the area they own.

Vince and Linda McMahon have one of their condos up for sale, according to a report from the News Times . They are reportedly selling their 3,351 square foot penthouse in Stamford, Connecticut for $4.1 million. The home consists of four bathrooms and three bedrooms and is one of the highest-priced condos in the state of Connecticut.

Vince And Linda McMahon Have Listed Their Stamford Penthouse For Sale

WWE Legend Virgil Announces He Has Stage 2 Colon Cancer

WWE legend Virgil has provided a medical update on his health on social media, and revealed he is suffering from stage two colon cancer. Just last month the veteran wrestler revealed he suffered two s[...] May 14 - WWE legend Virgil has provided a medical update on his health on social media, and revealed he is suffering from stage two colon cancer. Just last month the veteran wrestler revealed he suffered two s[...]

WWE Provides Medical Update On Madcap Moss Following SmackDown

During Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked Madcap Moss which led to Moss being taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. He is reported to have "suffered" a cervical contusion. [...] May 14 - During Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked Madcap Moss which led to Moss being taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. He is reported to have "suffered" a cervical contusion. [...]

Shelton Benjamin Reveals He Is Out Of Action With An Injury

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed he is out of ring action with an injury. He did not disclose the injury or for how long he will be out of the ring, but he did say he is working to come bac[...] May 14 - WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has revealed he is out of ring action with an injury. He did not disclose the injury or for how long he will be out of the ring, but he did say he is working to come bac[...]

News On Ric Flair’s Rumored Opponents For His Return To The Ring

We reported on Friday,WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is preparing for a return to the ring at the age of 73, with new details emerging today on who might be his opponent for his first match since 2011. D[...] May 14 - We reported on Friday,WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is preparing for a return to the ring at the age of 73, with new details emerging today on who might be his opponent for his first match since 2011. D[...]

WWE To Have Major Presence @ FOX & NBCUniversal Upfront Presentations

It is being reported by Deadline that WWE is expected to have a significant presence during next week's FOX / NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16th. These will be the firs[...] May 14 - It is being reported by Deadline that WWE is expected to have a significant presence during next week's FOX / NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16th. These will be the firs[...]

What Happened Before and After Friday's WWE SmackDown?

WWE held dark matches before and after tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders prior to the FOX broadcast. Angel pinned Erik for the [...] May 13 - WWE held dark matches before and after tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders prior to the FOX broadcast. Angel pinned Erik for the [...]

Hikaru Shida Disputes AEW Claim That She Is Injured

During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...] May 13 - During tonight's AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured and will not face Red Velvet next Friday in the Owen Cup Tournament tournament. Kris Statlander will replace Shida. Shida t[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - May 13, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...] May 13 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 13, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: RK-McBro vs the[...]

Ric Flair Reportedly Training For "One More Match"

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...] May 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly preparing to return to the ring aged 73. The legendary pro wrestler has in recent weeks shared videos of himself working out in the ring with Jay Lethal, and[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Lands His First Acting Role In The Charisma Killers

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...] May 13 - AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will be starring in the upcoming The Charisma Killers movie. Michael Matteo Rossi revealed on Twitter that Pillman has joined the film. He joins fellow pro wrestler Jessica [...]

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. Check out the lineup for next Wednesday's episode from Houston, Texas on TBS:[...] May 13 - AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. Check out the lineup for next Wednesday's episode from Houston, Texas on TBS:[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Who Introduced Him To Martha Hart

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...] May 13 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who introduced him to Owen Hart's widow Martha Hart. On his respect for Chris Jericho: "I do have to give [...]

AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...] May 13 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling, once again at a ridiculously early time, AEW Rampage. We have a TNT title match as well as an[...]

Former WWE NXT 2.0 Star Dakota Kai Seemingly Has A New Ring Name

Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...] May 13 - Former WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai has a new ring name. On May 9, 2022, Cheree Crowley (Dakota Kai) filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’. The trademark is described as: IC 025. U[...]

AEW Interested In Two Former WWE NXT Stars

AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...] May 13 - AEW is reportedly interested in two NXT 2.0 stars. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has reportedly had interest fro[...]

Tessa Blanchard Looks To Be Finished With WOW Women Of Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...] May 13 - Tessa Blanchard looks likely to be finished with the WOW Women Of Wrestling promotion after clashing with management in recent weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage - TNT Title Defense, Owen Hart Tournament, Special Start Time

AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...] May 13 - AEW Rampage returns tonight on TNT with a TNT championship match in the main event at the special start time of 5:30 PM ET. Scorpio Sky will also defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kaz[...]

Update On How Long Charlotte Flair Will Be Off WWE Television For

We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...] May 13 - We previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE television with an injury that the company reports will keep her "out indefinitely." The storyline injury took place when she received [...]

Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans In Place, MITB Winners Not Factored At This Time

We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...] May 13 - We recently got the first promotional video for July's Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event which featured Cody Rhodes telling viewers "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to [...]

The Bail Got Revoked For Tammy Sytch

Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...] May 13 - Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest last weekend. Flori[...]

Big E Could Be Out Of Action For A Long Time If He Requires Surgery

We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...] May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Women's Tag Title Defense, RAW Superstars In Dark Match?, More

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...] May 13 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...]

WWE Clash at The Castle Exclusive Hotel And Fan Experience Package Details

WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...] May 13 - WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...]